CRIME WRAP: Vanishing drivers and golfing burglars

WARWICK Police have been busy with a spate of incidents over the past 72 hours.

At 2am on Tuesday police received a call about a single-vehicle crash on the Warwick Killarney Rd, at Canningvale near Dead Horse Lane.

Sergeant Shane Reid said police were on scene within 10 minutes.

When they arrived they found a white Holden Commodore had crashed into a tree on the roadside. The car was extensively damaged and the air bags had deployed in the crash.

Sgt Reid said nobody was present at the scene.

Police searched the area and called the Warwick hospital, but the driver of the vehicle has not been found

Sgt Reid said police were attempting to find the registered owner of the car.

"Common sense would indicate that if you've crashed your car and have nothing to hide, you'd stay with the vehicle until police arrive,” he said.

"If the car is insured then I'm sure the the insurance company will be asking questions as to why you haven't stayed with the car.

"If you're not injured, have found your own way to hospital or have called a friend to collect you, please make sure you call police to let them know, but generally you should stay with the car until police arrive.”

Sometime between 2pm on Sunday and 7.30am yesterday, unknown offenders cut a padlock and gained entry to a locked and secured shed at the Warwick Golf Course.

Police said more than $2000 worth of golfing equipment was taken in the raid.

Sgt Reid asked for those with any information to phone Warwick police on 46604444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.