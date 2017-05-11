Crimes not just about the money: Court told

A STANTHORPE man has been imprisoned for a crime spree that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage to local businesses.

Anthony Liam Panzera, 42, who had been in custody since his arrest on May 9 last year, pleaded guilty to 14 indictable charges and a range of summary offences when he appeared in Stanthorpe District Court yesterday morning.

His charges included break and entering premises, stealing, wilful damage, entering premises with the intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard the break-ins took place around Stanthorpe's CBD over a period of about three months before his arrest in May, 2016.

Panzera had a long criminal history and his barrister Francis Martin said his crime spree, which lasted about three-and-a-half months, was the result of a relapse when he failed to take prescription medication and turned back to drugs.

Mr Martin said Panzera had made early, full admissions to all but three of his 14 indictable offences.

Mr Martin said his client's intentions were often not to harm. Regarding one of the incidents, he quoted Panzera as saying: "I did not care whether there was money in the safe or not.

"I just wanted to be able to open it.”

On one occasion, Panzera wanted to show another man how "easy” it was to break into a particular Stanthorpe business, regardless of any personal gain.

Mr Martin said drugs had played a large part in the incidents, but Panzera had plans to launch a Narcotics Anonymous group in Stanthorpe upon his release.

He presented a letter to Judge Dennis Lynch from Panzera's former partner.

While the relationship has ended, Mr Martin said his client was a "good father” to his son and stepdaughter.

"She's not coping without him,” he said.

In establishing an appropriate sentence, crown prosecutor Chris Cook outlined Panzera's lengthy criminal history, which began when he was just 19-years-old.

The court heard Panzera's 2016 crime spree had caused an estimated $45,783 in damage, but Mr Martin questioned this figure.

He did, however, agree with Mr Cook that while some damage was covered by insurance, Panzera's crimes did cost the community through increased insurance premiums.

Judge Lynch sentenced Panzera to a total of three years behind bars from yesterday, but he will be automatically released on parole on September 9 this year.

Panzera thanked Judge Lynch after he handed down his decision.

Panzera's former partner and son were present in court for his sentencing.