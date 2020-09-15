Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Criminals steal three utes in council depot ram raid

Michael Nolan
15th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are on the hunt for the thieves who stole two Holden Colorado utes and an Isuzu D-Max ute from the Goondiwindi Regional Council depot.

Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said the thieves entered the yard sometime before 11pm on Sunday, helped themselves to the vehicles and damaged the depot gate on their way out.

The thieves set fire to one of the Holdens in Boggabilla and later abandoned the D-Max neared the border town's boat ramp.

"It was severely damaged," Sgt Macintosh said.

The second Holden remains unaccounted for.

Anyone with information about the break in is asked to phone Policelink in 131 444.

MORE STORIES:

Police search uncovers latest illegal border jumpers

Police nab NSW man after he jumped border at rural crossing

Police bag border jumpers on run in Darling Downs

Creative border jumper couldn't to fool police

 

crime darling downs police goodiwindi regional council police toowoomba stolen vehicle
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Premium Content Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Crime Warwick police claim 21-year-old P-plater tried to remove rego plates and flee after Wood St tragedy.

        Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        Premium Content Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        News A concerned citizen tipped police off to the cunning plan

        Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

        Premium Content Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

        Crime Historic child sex offences: Man admits to abusing six boys

        ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        Premium Content ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        News Warwick mourns community leader Greg Newey, who was tragically killed in a Wood St...