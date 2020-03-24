Crippling cost of virus cancels Warwick polocrosse

COUNTING THEIR BLESSINGS: Warwick Polocrosse community are finding light in the face of the growing threat of coronavirus.

POLOCROSSE: The devastating reality of coronavirus has hit home for the Warwick Polocrosse Club, who have had to cancel a number of interstate meets amid growing concerns.

The decision to cancel the upcoming Barastoc Interstate Series / Shell Cup Club carnival was one president Les Fraser said was made in conjunction with directives from government officials.

“It has closed us down, but it has so to a lot of other sports too, and that’s part and parcel for what the government need,” he said.

“There are a lot of other things to consider, the impact it’s having on businesses and livelihoods.”

With the polocrosse season running from April 1 to September 1, the club were hopeful to maintain training sessions at their Morgan Park facility.

However, new regulations changes have meant training will no long be a feasible option.

“It’s certainly going to have an impact on our sport – we can’t and won’t play during the summer,” he said.

“I wouldn’t imagine we will train. Up until (last) Sunday, we might have considered it.

“But we will reconsider our options in the next couple of weeks.

“It could take a whole 12 months out of our sport.”

Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and treasurer Robyn Fraser celebrated the World Club last year, and are thankful the event isn’t happening this year.

The Australian National Polocrosse titles were due to commence this weekend in Ballart, Victoria.

The event has since been cancelled, with a strong contingent of Warwick athletes forced to stay at home.

“We had a lot of Queensland players who put a lot of time and effort into preparing themselves and their horses,” he said.

“We had 22 members from our own club ready to go down.

“It’s just another cost really.”

There has been only one positive for Fraser and the Warwick Polocrosse community – the Adina Polocrosse World Cup took place last year.

“We cannot help but consider the impactions of this very tyring time should it have been in 2019,” he said.

“Right at this time – under very extreme drought conditions – we were about to launch the World Cup with participants from seven countries.

“No imagination can cover the thoughts of the cancellation of this event.

“Our club would have lost a lot of money. It would have broken us.”

Still hesitant to make any decisions for future tournaments, the trans-Tasman clash is still scheduled to go ahead.

“We have a test series between Australia and New Zealand documented for August,” he said.

“Whether that will happen depends on the implications of the virus.

“It’s not in our best interest to be making a decision at this stage.

“We’ve got to take their (the government) advice and just move forward with it.”