Criterion Hotel celebrates 100 years

SHARING HISTORY: Danni Beggs and Valerie Prentice are looking forward to welcoming history enthusiasts to heritage events at the Criterion Hotel this weekend.

THE key role of a country pub in the community will be celebrated at The Criterion Hotel this weekend.

A range of vintage-themed activities will be staged at the hotel as part of the second Southern Downs Heritage Festival, starting with the festival launch starting tonight.

Valerie Prentice, whose father Tony owns the historic pub, said there was a lot on offer for the first weekend of the festival.

"(Tonight) we'll have our launch from 5.30pm and opened by Lawrence Springborg, and we're encouraging everyone invited to dress up in Victorian-themed clothing,” Ms Prentice said.

"Pubs really had an important role in the community and we're trying to capture that and celebrate our history with the events we've got planned this weekend.

"The hotel is celebrating 100 years and we'll have the unveiling of a memorial plaque at 2pm Saturday and the launching of a book, as well as a vintage market in the Three Bullet Bar, with an array of vintage wares from local makers

"We'll also have a Victorian afternoon tea from 3pm on Saturday and ghost tours through the week.”

Ms Prentice said visitors were welcome to head along in period costume for all events.

Kitchen staff have also been hard at work creating a traditional menu, dubbed the Allman Plate, to celebrate the hotel's history

"We've asked people to book their places in advance and we've already sold out for Friday (tomorrow) night with the mutton casserole,” she said.

Other menu options include oxtail stew and crumbed sheep's brains.

Meals will be available this Saturday from 6-8.30pm, from noon-2pm on Sunday and from 6-8pm other days.

For the full range of menu items and more information about what's coming up for the heritage festival at the Criterion Hotel, phone 46611042 or find them on Facebook.