23°
News

Criterion Hotel celebrates 100 years

Sophie Lester
| 20th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SHARING HISTORY: Danni Beggs and Valerie Prentice are looking forward to welcoming history enthusiasts to heritage events at the Criterion Hotel this weekend.
SHARING HISTORY: Danni Beggs and Valerie Prentice are looking forward to welcoming history enthusiasts to heritage events at the Criterion Hotel this weekend. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE key role of a country pub in the community will be celebrated at The Criterion Hotel this weekend.

A range of vintage-themed activities will be staged at the hotel as part of the second Southern Downs Heritage Festival, starting with the festival launch starting tonight.

Valerie Prentice, whose father Tony owns the historic pub, said there was a lot on offer for the first weekend of the festival.

"(Tonight) we'll have our launch from 5.30pm and opened by Lawrence Springborg, and we're encouraging everyone invited to dress up in Victorian-themed clothing,” Ms Prentice said.

"Pubs really had an important role in the community and we're trying to capture that and celebrate our history with the events we've got planned this weekend.

"The hotel is celebrating 100 years and we'll have the unveiling of a memorial plaque at 2pm Saturday and the launching of a book, as well as a vintage market in the Three Bullet Bar, with an array of vintage wares from local makers

"We'll also have a Victorian afternoon tea from 3pm on Saturday and ghost tours through the week.”

Ms Prentice said visitors were welcome to head along in period costume for all events.

Kitchen staff have also been hard at work creating a traditional menu, dubbed the Allman Plate, to celebrate the hotel's history

"We've asked people to book their places in advance and we've already sold out for Friday (tomorrow) night with the mutton casserole,” she said.

Other menu options include oxtail stew and crumbed sheep's brains.

Meals will be available this Saturday from 6-8.30pm, from noon-2pm on Sunday and from 6-8pm other days.

For the full range of menu items and more information about what's coming up for the heritage festival at the Criterion Hotel, phone 46611042 or find them on Facebook.

Warwick Daily News
LOCK UP: Rural crime rife on Southern Downs

LOCK UP: Rural crime rife on Southern Downs

A SPATE of rural crime has police urging landowners to lock up and be more security conscious.

SDRC bolsters NSW link

UNITED: Queensland and NSW councillors and politicians will meet in Wallangarra today to discuss cross border issues.

A special meeting today will fortify cross-border relations

Criterion Hotel celebrates 100 years

SHARING HISTORY: Danni Beggs and Valerie Prentice are looking forward to welcoming history enthusiasts to heritage events at the Criterion Hotel this weekend.

A century of history celebrated in style

Get schooled on local history

No Caption

Warwick school opens gates for Heritage Festival

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

Has polocrosse the world record, most siblings in two Tests

Celicia and Dawnay Jacobs from the Arnot club in South Africa are one of six sibling groups playing in the Australia-South Africa Test series.

Ten out of 14 players are siblings - is it a world record

Polocrosse under lights will be a first for the South Africans

READY: Captains Jannie Steenkamp, Jean Hackland (South Africa), Suzette Thomas and Hayden Turnbull (Australia) at The Coffee Club before the polocrosse test series.

Visitors give favouritism to the Aussies in polocrosse

Get schooled on local history

No Caption

Warwick school opens gates for Heritage Festival

What's on the big screen this week

WHILE holidays continue in NSW, kids in Queensland are back to school and this week's new releases will give parents some more grown-up viewing at the cinema.

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

Well known presenters including Michael Parkinson (centre) lent Ghostwatch an air of authenticity.

The TV special so frightening it was blamed for a viewer's suicide

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!