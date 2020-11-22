Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.
A man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.
News

Critical care team called to car-into-tree crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.

The man's car collided with a tree on the corner of Duncan St and McInnerney St, Collingwood Park about 5.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the crash, as well as a critical care team.

LOCAL NEWS: 'This is fire season': fireys warn conditions will worsen

The man required hospitalisation but the QAS spokeswoman said it was not necessary for the critical care team to accompany him.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

qld ambulance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

        Premium Content Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

        Whats On PHOTOS: Warwick ag event puts Southern Downs producers in the spotlight.

        ‘SCUM’: Warning after Southern Downs fuel tanker theft

        Premium Content ‘SCUM’: Warning after Southern Downs fuel tanker theft

        News One resident has revealed her shock after a ‘low life’ thief got away with over...

        Woman suffered ‘serious’ injuries in Darling Downs pub fight

        Premium Content Woman suffered ‘serious’ injuries in Darling Downs pub fight

        News It is alleged a woman intervened to stop two people fighting. What happened next...

        Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Premium Content Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Rural Littleproud and Furner exchange blows as Mayor calls for ‘blame game’ to be put...