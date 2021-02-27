‘Critical’ statement outstanding in accused baby killer case

Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw was found unresponsive in June 2020. He later died in hospital. His father stands charged with his murder.

Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw was found unresponsive in June 2020. He later died in hospital. His father stands charged with his murder.

A lawyer for a father accused of killing his baby son has asked to adjourn the case for another month.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard a statement critical to the police case against the accused murderer had been disclosed on Thursday.

Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw had spent the morning at the beach with this family on June 2, 2020, before an ambulance was called to a Beverly St home that afternoon where the little boy was found unresponsive.

Beau Frank Bradshaw died in June 2020.

More stories:

Police identify victim of Peak Downs Highway crash

$400k lawsuit after horse kicks woman at yearling sale

Mackay detectives have alleged Beau suffered traumatic brain and other internal injuries resulting in his death.

He was flown from Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville that night and later died on June 4 - his organs were donated.

A two-month intensive police investigation culminated in August last year with Ayden Jedd Bradshaw's arrest.

He has been in custody since that time and no bail application has been made.

Mr Bradshaw, in his 20s, is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm between June 1 and 5, 2020 at East Mackay.

Mackay man Ayden Bradshaw is charged with murder over the death of his son Beau Frank Bradshaw in June 2020. Picture Facebook

More stories:

Coroner finds mine death 'a tragic accident'

Farmer accused of serious environmental breaches

When the case was first mentioned in early August last year, Mackay Magistrates Court ordered a brief of evidence be completed by early October.

Steven Hayles, of Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors, said he had now received the brief of evidence albeit "one outstanding statement".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott told the court "the brief in so far as I'm aware is complete".

Sgt Scott said there had been some discussion about another specialist providing a statement but believed a "different specialist had provided that same statement".

Six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home in June 2020.

"I would say at this point as far as I'm aware the brief is complete," Sgt Scott said.

Sgt Scott told the court a pathologist statement had been disclosed on Thursday "which really was critical to the brief".

The court heard these types of statements could take some time. Sgt Scott said looking at the time frame of this particular case "it's been fairly expeditious".

Magistrate James Morton granted the adjournment. The case has been listed for a committal mention in March.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.