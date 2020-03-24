Menu
Brandon Charlton, a Carpentry Apprentice from Frenchs Forest, at BP, Rushcutters Bay, filling up at the most expensive petrol station in NSW, today. Picture:Justin Lloyd
News

'Critical time' for NSW as COVID-19 cases rise to 818

by Georgia Clark
24th Mar 2020 9:26 AM

The Premier says NSW's COVID-19 situation is at a "critical stage" as cases rose "rapidly" overnight by 149 to a state tally of 818.

Gladys Berejiklian described the rise as a "substantial increase" and said flagged putting stricter lockdown measures in place if the spread can't be reduced.

She warned NSW could follow measures imposed in the UK and New Zealand but that she didn't "want to go down that path."

The Premier also reaffirmed her decision to keep schools open for parents that couldn't keep their children at home but said homeschooling was still recommended.

