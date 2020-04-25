Menu
BIG GOALS: Chris Brackin plans to return to the ring with a vengeance following the coronavirus pandemic.
Sport

Critter looking to win back title once pandemic subsides

Saavanah Bourke
25th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
BOXING: Stanthorpe boxer Chris ‘Critter’ Brackin has stepped out of the ring during the current worldwide pandemic.

With his training facility closed, right now he is doing ‘as much as he can’.

“I’ve been doing a lot of road work and running,” Brackin said.

“It’s pretty much all I can do.”

With no end date of coronavirus in sight, Brackin knows a lot of work will be involved to get back to where he was.

“It has pushed us back a lot,” he said.

“Whenever we are able to get back into it we will be – but I won’t be looking to fight until after at least after 12 weeks of training.

“We can’t even look into anything or sign any contracts because we just don’t know when it is going to ease up.”

Coming off his first ever loss just over a month ago, Brackin’s next goal is to secure back the lightweight Australasian title.

“I will be working to win it back,” he said.

“It was a pretty disappointing way to lose but I should be able to redeem it.”

With his career currently up in the air, one thing he’s sure of is when gyms do open back up, he’ll be ready to get the ball rolling again.

“The timing was a bit unlucky. Coming off my first loss I just wanted to get straight back into it again – but as soon as I can (train) I will be.”

boxing coronavirus stanthorpe covid19 pandemic stanthorpe sport
Stanthorpe Border Post

