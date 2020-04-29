Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Pets & Animals

Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
29th Apr 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is lucky to be alive after a crocodile grabbed him by the leg and tried to drag him away.

The 23-year-old man was fishing on the Glyde River yesterday evening, near a remote outstation south east of Ramingining, when the 1.8m saltie snuck up behind him and bit into his upper leg.

The victim was in waist deep water about 5pm yesterday when the croc attacked.

The man managed to grab onto nearby mangroves and hold on for dear life before the croc finally let go and swam away.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was extremely lucky to have survived the attack.

"The man suffered several deep lacerations to his upper thigh but miraculously did not sustain any life-threatening injuries," she said.

He was treated at a local clinic before being transported to Darwin for treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Originally published as Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

More Stories

crocodile crocodile attack fisherman leg man northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

        News Warwick residents and state MPs demand action after accusing big players of “ripping off” regional areas.

        Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

        premium_icon Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

        News The documentary will focus on drought-stricken farmers and their determination to...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        Food & Entertainment Celebrate the essential workers that saved the community from another night of...

        Survey sounds death knell for coal power

        premium_icon Survey sounds death knell for coal power

        Environment Survey backs renewables for Qld electricity generation