Offbeat

CROC VS PELICAN: Surprise twist in epic attack

by Chris Calcino
13th Jul 2020 3:06 PM
A SURPRISE ending in the epic battle between a crocodile and a pelican has been captured on camera by a stunned fisherman in Cardwell.

The recreational anger, who preferred not to be named, was watching the water at One Mile Creek at Port Hinchinbrook when he noticed the bird and the reptile coexisting in perilously close quarters.

He raced for his camera but returned to find the 2.5m-long croc - a familiar local known as Petal by at least one tour operator - had submerged itself underwater.

The encounter begins. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
It was terrible news for the big-billed prey drifting obliviously into the jaws of catastrophe.

"He swam more or less straight over to where the croc had submerged," the fisho recounted.

A wild tussle ensued and the pelican was dragged beneath the churning surface for a few seconds, only to somehow reappear and paddle away.

The croc takes the bird under the surface with an almighty snap. Things are not looking good at this stage. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Apart from some dishevelled feathers and an offended glint in the eye, the bird appeared in fairly good nick.

"I don't understand at all how the bird could have escaped," the fisherman wondered.

The frazzled pelican makes it to the shoreline. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Pelicans are a relative rarity in the area, and apparently for good reason.

The harassed fish-eater has not been seen since.

"I understand he might have been picked up and taken to a vet," the fisherman said.

The croc and the pelican have an underwater tussle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Incredibly, the two creatures part ways after the ignominious meeting. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The pelican nurses its wounds on the shore. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
