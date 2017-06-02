Crocheters invited to cloud workshop

STITCH IN TIME: Keen crocheters are being called upon to help prepare the Criterion Hotel for the Jumpers and Jazz Festival.

IT'LL be all hands on deck at the Criterion Hotel tomorrow, as anyone with a knack for crocheting is being called upon to help create decorative dream catcher clouds.

In preparation for Jumpers and Jazz in July, the hotel has put the call out for assistance in yarnbombing their ornate veranda.

Admiring the style of the decorative clouds that hung from the Town Hall last year, the Warwick Art Gallery is rallying troops to help create similar designs for the Criterion.

A cloud workshop will be held in the ballroom of the hotel, where crafty creators are invited to make both crochet and macrame clouds.

Experience is necessary for those in the crochet camp, but anyone can have a go at the macrame clouds.

Those who share their skills can admire their handy work hanging from a Warwick icon and take home their clouds at the conclusion of the festival.

Places in the workshop cost $15 per head.

To book call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434.