Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        premium_icon Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        News Opposition Leader and Southern Downs MP say the region is being left behind due to ‘heavy-handed’ COVID-19 laws.

        • 15th May 2020 1:16 PM
        FOUND: Woman, child located after an urgent police appeal

        premium_icon FOUND: Woman, child located after an urgent police appeal

        Breaking The mum and daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.

        Zoom meeting provides valuable support for new mothers

        premium_icon Zoom meeting provides valuable support for new mothers

        Parenting Southern Downs families find sense of normalcy amongst the chaos.

        GO PINK! Co-workers team up to find a cure

        premium_icon GO PINK! Co-workers team up to find a cure

        News A terrifying diagnosis inspired these Southern Downs women to make a change.