Cross town rivalry set to write new chapter

WRITING A NEW CHAPTER: Warwick Cowboys will face cross town rivals Wattles Warriors for the Barrett Shield on Saturday night at Platz Oval, Clifton.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The long-awaited start of the footy season is almost over, with the Warwick Cowboys taking to the field against the Wattles Warriors in the Barrett Shield on Saturday night.

A game stacked with history, the cross-town encounter is one players have come to anticipate at the start of the Toowoomba Rugby League season.

Naming only a 15-man squad to start the game fresh, Cowboys A-grade head coach Matt Grew said the decision was one he made last year and was happy to stick to.

"We'll hopefully have about 20 or 22 blokes for the reserve grade team," Grew said.

"Then we'll bring some of those guys into the A-grade side on the bench and hopefully get some good minutes under their belt in the game.

"It's something we've done in the past and the whole idea of the trial games is to get experience."

With starting positions subject to change through injury and availability, expectations of the team remain low in the team's first hit out of the season according to Grew.

"It's all about playing footy at the moment, I don't want the team to read too much into who's playing where at the moment," he said.

"I just want them to go out there and play their best footy.

"I'm just focused on us and making sure we go out and execute what we've practised."

Hoping to return the shield to Warwick after their 34-10 loss in last year's clash, the intensity of the match is one Grew compared only to a grand final.

"It's a fairly physical game, both sides throw a lot into it," he said.

"It's like playing finals footy with the intensity and speed in which the game is being played.

"The game holds a lot of feeling for both clubs because they both want to win the shield, and it's a bit of bragging rights before the season starts."

While the A-grade match will be the highlight on the evening, Grew will be eagerly watching the performance of the reserve and under 18 players.

"I want to watch as much as I can from that reserve game, and pick a few players that haven't just trained well in the pre-season but put the effort in that game too," he said.

"I'll also be watching the under 18s game very closely - I have my eye on a few players in that group who are earmarked to potentially make their A-grade debut this year."

The Cowboys are expected to confirm their starting 15 on Saturday.