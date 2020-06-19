Crowd gathers in M’boro to remember two lives cut short

A crowd gathers to release balloons and say farewell to Connor Andersen and Chloe McArthur, who died in a crash at Torbanlea last week.

BALLOONS drifted into the air as a crowd gathered to remember the lives of Chloe McArthur and her boyfriend Connor Andersen at Maryborough Sailing Club this week.

The couple were killed in a horror crash at Torbanlea on June 12.

Josh Galvin had known Connor, 21, since primary school.

When he started at a new school, Connor was one of the first people to introduce himself to Josh.

"He made me feel like a human," Josh said.

"He was my best friend."

Josh said being told of Connor's death was devastating.

"Part of me was literally ripped out of my chest," he said.

"I thought they were lying to me when they told me.

"It feels like I'm missing the other half of me."

He regrets he never got to meet Chloe, 17, but says from what he knew they were very much in love.

"They were both very happy together," he said,

Josh said it was comforting to be with other people who had known and loved Connor and Chloe at the gathering.

"Connor was very kind-hearted person," he said.

"He was always smiling, always in a good mood.

"No matter what his mood was, he was always trying to get other people to smile and be happy.

"He would do the stupidest things to try to get us to laugh."

Connor worked at McDonalds and Dominos and had a passion for motorcycles and cars.

"The drive-through at McDonalds will never be the same," Josh said.

While releasing the balloons was emotional, Josh said he believed the event also helped the community grieve.

"I know he's in a better place," Josh said.