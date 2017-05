JOINT WINNERS: Daily News/Warwick Credit Union Junior Sports Star of the Year joint winners Ella Hudson and Zac Caterson.

A CROWD of 150 was on hand to pay tribute to 11 Daily News/Warwick Credit Union Junior Sports Star winners and eight Condamine Sports Club Volunteer of the Year nominees on Tuesday night.

The awards dinner was held at the Hawker Rd Function Centre with retired NRL/Super League player Travis Burns the guest speaker.

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg was MC.