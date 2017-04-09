Crowds come early for picnic basket day at Killarney

BASKET DAY: Tahlia, Beau, Mell, Hayley and Barry Utz from Gatton arrive early for the Killarney Gem of the Downs Picnic Basket Day at Melrose.

PEOPLE lined up early for the start of the Killarney Gem of the Downs Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station.

The annual event goes from 10am to 4pm today.

Debbie Bradfield and her picnic basket organising committee is being supported by many Killarney organisations on the day, including the Lions Club of Killarney, Killarney Girls' Brigade, Killarney Show Society, Killarney Red Cross and Killarney RSL.

John Towells is one of the volunteers helping out and said there was a constant stream of traffic heading to the basket day around 10am.

There is special entertainment for the children and lots of demonstrations including blacksmithing, art demonstrations, kite flying, face painting, live music or the chance to just relax in the beautiful surrounds and look at the mountains above Killarney.

The event aims to raise money and awareness for the Livin charity. Patrons can bring their own lunch or a basket to fill with local produce.

Follow the signs off the Warwick to Killarney road to Melrose Station. The turnoff is just west of Killarney.