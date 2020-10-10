CROWNED: 2020 Warwick Cup winner gallops into history

WINNERS: Competitors go head to head at the 2020 Warwick Cup.

WINNERS: Competitors go head to head at the 2020 Warwick Cup.

RACING: ROSIE Posie has taken out the winner’s title at the Warwick Cup for the second year in a row.

The eight-year-old Dalby horse was given an stellar ride by jockey Kate Cowan to win the 160th race this afternoon.

Owner Michael Kelly can't stop smiling as he stands with Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant amid his 2020 Warwick Cup win.

Coming off the back of a competitive year for the grey mare, winning four cups in 12 months, owner Michael Kelly always knew he could be in with a chance to win this afternoon.

“Rosie’s been in very good form and as the betting said, we were quietly confident she could do the job,” he said.

“The only thing Rosie’s got against her is she’s so little. She’s only a tiny little thing but she knows how to gallop.”

Jockey Kate Cowan races Dalby mare Rosie Posie to victory and the 2020 Warwick Cup.

Rosie Posie beat out Beaudesert gelding Yaba Dabl Doya and fellow Matt Kropp trained horse Scrabble, who placed second and third respectively.

For Kelly, the premier racing win would be one to remember, coincidentally landing on both his wedding anniversary and the momentous Warwick Cup anniversary.

“Being the 160th is very special. It’s something we can always say, ‘we won two Cups including the 106th running,” he said.

“160 years — that’s a long time.”



Rosie Posie is given a congratulatory pat by jockey Kate Cowan following her 2020 Warwick Cup win

As for whether Warwick could see Rosie Posie return for another year of racing glory in 2021, nothing was off the cards.

“She’s still enjoying her racing. If Rosie wants to do it, we won’t stop her,” Kelly said.

“She won’t go to stud until she says I'm ready.”