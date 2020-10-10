Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WINNERS: Competitors go head to head at the 2020 Warwick Cup.
WINNERS: Competitors go head to head at the 2020 Warwick Cup.
Horses

CROWNED: 2020 Warwick Cup winner gallops into history

Tessa Flemming
10th Oct 2020 5:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACING: ROSIE Posie has taken out the winner’s title at the Warwick Cup for the second year in a row.

The eight-year-old Dalby horse was given an stellar ride by jockey Kate Cowan to win the 160th race this afternoon.

Owner Michael Kelly can't stop smiling as he stands with Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant amid his 2020 Warwick Cup win.
Owner Michael Kelly can't stop smiling as he stands with Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant amid his 2020 Warwick Cup win.

Coming off the back of a competitive year for the grey mare, winning four cups in 12 months, owner Michael Kelly always knew he could be in with a chance to win this afternoon.

“Rosie’s been in very good form and as the betting said, we were quietly confident she could do the job,” he said.

“The only thing Rosie’s got against her is she’s so little. She’s only a tiny little thing but she knows how to gallop.”

Jockey Kate Cowan races Dalby mare Rosie Posie to victory and the 2020 Warwick Cup.
Jockey Kate Cowan races Dalby mare Rosie Posie to victory and the 2020 Warwick Cup.

Rosie Posie beat out Beaudesert gelding Yaba Dabl Doya and fellow Matt Kropp trained horse Scrabble, who placed second and third respectively.

For Kelly, the premier racing win would be one to remember, coincidentally landing on both his wedding anniversary and the momentous Warwick Cup anniversary.

“Being the 160th is very special. It’s something we can always say, ‘we won two Cups including the 106th running,” he said.

“160 years — that’s a long time.”

Rosie Posie is given a congratulatory pat by jockey Kate Cowan following her 2020 Warwick Cup win
Rosie Posie is given a congratulatory pat by jockey Kate Cowan following her 2020 Warwick Cup win

As for whether Warwick could see Rosie Posie return for another year of racing glory in 2021, nothing was off the cards.

“She’s still enjoying her racing. If Rosie wants to do it, we won’t stop her,” Kelly said.

“She won’t go to stud until she says I'm ready.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church fair connects Warwick residents in disconnected time

        Premium Content Church fair connects Warwick residents in disconnected time

        Whats On GALLERY: How this Warwick church’s unique fundraiser will do more than just raise needed cash.

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1

        NEED FOR SPEED: Slice of $30M to boost region’s internet

        Premium Content NEED FOR SPEED: Slice of $30M to boost region’s internet

        Council News Potential funding windfall could see Warwick residents hooked up with faster...

        Premier’s ‘48-hour rule’ was never endorsed by experts

        Premium Content Premier’s ‘48-hour rule’ was never endorsed by experts

        Politics A strict deadline imposed by Queensland giving NSW contact tracers just 48 hours to...