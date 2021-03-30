‘SHEER LUNACY’: Qld lockdown slammed as crucial 24 hours begins

Brisbane's snap-three day lockdown has been branded "sheer lunacy" from furious critics, with the premier saying the next 24 hours could determine if restrictions are extended.

The lockdown kicked in at 5pm yesterday for Greater Brisbane, just hours after Queensland officials announced four new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed.

However, not everyone is impressed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's quick response, with Flight Centre co-founder Graham Turner claiming the lockdown could cost the economy up to $2 billion.

"Locking Brisbane down will have a short-range three-day ­effect, it will cost $1bn-$2bn, but the impact will last longer, and just as domestic travel was coming back," Mr Turner told The Courier Mail.

"There is one word that can describe it, it is sheer lunacy."

On Monday, Ms Palaszczuk noted the state's last three-day lockdown worked but said there was one main factor that would determine whether restrictions have to be extended.

"So look, fingers crossed. It's going to really depend on how our contact tracers go over the next 24 hours," she said.

There are also fears for the popular NSW beachside destination of Byron Bay after it was confirmed two of the Queensland cases visited the area while infectious

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people across the state to cancel their trip if they were planning to visit Queensland over the Easter long weekend.

"If you were going to Queensland for a holiday unfortunately we will ask you to reconsider, especially you shouldn't go to Greater Brisbane," she told reporters on Monday.

