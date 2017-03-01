30°
News

Crunching the numbers of the city

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Mar 2017 4:00 PM
MONEY MATTERS: Shannon Aspinall looks into Warwick's crystal ball.
MONEY MATTERS: Shannon Aspinall looks into Warwick's crystal ball. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Shannon Aspinall

SHANNON Aspinall secured her future in Warwick and believes the town has the opportunities to do the same for many more.

Growing up in Stanthorpe, Mrs Aspinall finished high school in late 1993 and started work at the Australia Professional Rodeo Association in Warwick the next week.

"I missed my Schoolies week to start work," she said.

"I always jokingly reminded my boss of that."

"I finished school on the Friday and started work on the Monday."

However, the start to her working career wasn't without its hiccups.

"They didn't ask in the interview if I could type," she said.

"As I was applying for a junior administration role I guess they just assumed I could.

"I couldn't, so I had to learn on the fly in a real hurry."

In those days, Mrs Aspinall caught a Crisps bus from Stanthorpe to Warwick and back every day.

"Quite a few people did that," she said.

"Soon I got a licence and a car and eventually I moved into Warwick."

Mrs Aspinall said she worked at APRA until 2007.

"During that time, I got married, had kids and finished a Bachelor of Commerce externally," she said.

"It wasn't easy juggling everything but it must have been meant to be.

"The organisation is very close to my heart because I spent so much time there and came so far."

"I still work for them, although in a different capacity and I'm so grateful for that."

From 2007 Mrs Aspinall began studying to become a certified practising accountant.

"That took me two years to complete and I worked at various firms around town while I did that," Mrs Aspinall said.

"Then in 2012 I decided to start my own business - Shannon Aspinall Bookkeeping and Accounting.

"Accountants will always be the bean counters of society to some degree, but these days it's so much more about the client, the person.

"Everyone has challenges and business can be very stressful, so if I can make a difference in that part of someone's life, make things more manageable, then it might free up resources for other parts of life."

Mrs Aspinall said she operates her business from home.

"That's always worked for me, having kids, and being able to keep an eye on them," she said.

"It takes a lot of self-discipline, which I must say I have become better at over time.

"I'm very lucky to have a lovely client base and I consider them friends, even family, even if I only see them once a year."

Mrs Aspinall said running a business in Warwick wasn't without its struggles.

"There's a shortage of work here," she said.

"I know a lot of people who have to work two, even three jobs.

"They're not unemployed, they're under-employed.

"Cashflow is tight as well, but that's not isolated to Warwick, that's happening everywhere."

Despite the current economic climate, Mrs Aspinall believes Warwick is on the right track.

"We have so many talented people in town," she said.

"Highly skilled and inventive tradespeople and others with great business sense and the future looks good.

"Shopping and investing locally is great for the town, but we also need that outside money to come in in order to blossom."

Mrs Aspinall said Warwick local events and facilities were such a drawcard.

"We have some amazing resources and facilities here that we're lucky to have," she said.

"Places like Morgan Park, Leslie Dam - they add a massive boost to the town's economy.

"It's a great start and I think we need even more reasons for people to come to Warwick to spend their money."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  accounting business warwick

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Heat sends fruit vendor bananas

Heat sends fruit vendor bananas

Weeks of unrelenting heat have left Sam Sorbello working around the clock to source fruit and vegetables in a scarce market.

Living on a rim and a prayer on Percy St

KEEP SAFE: Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy.

There's are some things that are just plain silly.

Laura Geitz gives birth to baby boy

Netballer Laura Geitz with husband Mark Gilbride has posted pictures of their first child, saying “We are so blessed to have this little man in our lives! Barney Ross Gilbride”

LAURA Geitz is officially a mum, having given birth to a baby boy

VIDEO: Warwick CBD brown snake in police custody

The brown snake was first spotted on the corner of Grafton and Palmerin Sts.

Catching a brown snake with nothing but a broom and cardboard box

Local Partners

Heat sends fruit vendor bananas

Weeks of unrelenting heat have left Sam Sorbello working around the clock to source fruit and vegetables in a scarce market.

Fisherman hauls in prize catch

DATE FOR TWO: Barry Hockings said he has many takers as his Plus One to go on the fishing holiday.

Warwick fisherman wins every Aussie bloke's dream getaway for two

Warwick women speak at inspiring local event

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick consultant Kathryn Walton, and Catherine Travers from Condamine Headwaters, are jointly hosting the Warwick Women Mentors dinner at Belle Vue Cafe next Friday.

Warwick Women Mentors Dinner set to inspire young professionals

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival

T20 finals set to test teams in Warwick cricket

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Colts captain Shaun O'Leary, on the way to scoring 42, will be a key bowler with his spinners today.

Today is finals day in T20

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong.

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

Jonathon ‘J. Mo’ Moran testing the Riding High Tucker Trial on set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry will take on reality show's ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

An afternoon of music in the gallery

MUSICAL TREAT: Cellist Christoph Blickling previously visited for Music in the Gallery in 2014 with his wife. He will return to play with Kirill Monorosi.

Music in the Gallery returns on Sunday

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!