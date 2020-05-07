Culkin took role for ‘crazy’ sex scenes

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has a new role to scream about.

The 39-year-old actor was seduced into joining the forthcoming Season 10 cast of American Horror Story by creator Ryan Murphy, who offered him a "very, very great, insane part," in the words of the uber producer.

Murphy's selling point?

"I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things," he recently told E! News while promoting his latest project, Hollywood, for Netflix.

"He paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Kathy Bates in American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Oscar winner Bates, 71, has been a perennial favourite of the series since its third season, subtitled Coven, for which she played the role of Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

Since his Home Alone days, Culkin has only taken on sporadic acting roles, including Will & Grace, Kings and The Jim Gaffigan Show. But Murphy apparently had his eye on eventually snaring Michael Jackson's one-time BFF for a part in AHS, his spooky anthology that premiered in 2011.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I loved everything that he's done. I love the stuff he did in Home Alone. I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while," Murphy said.

Murphy hasn't revealed further details about the upcoming season, but in February he shared on Instagram that the cast also will include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

However, Season 10 has been put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down TV, film and theatre production around the world.

"We're waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I'm excited for him to play that part," Murphy said.

"I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think … I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul," he said. "There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone.

However, Murphy also recently told The Wrap that he may need to rethink some aspects of the tenth season of AHS once production starts back up because weather plays an important role.

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy said. "So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait 'til next year to shoot this one."

He added that while the as-yet-untitled new instalment is "kind of on pause," he says it is "a great season, and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it".

AHS has already been renewed through its 13th season.

