Cunningham Gap roadworks called a ‘patch up job’

CUNNINGHAMS GAP: Fire and debri are just some of the obstacles that have led to closures of the passage to the Southern Downs

MILLIONS of dollars in roadworks currently conducted by the State Government on Cunninghams Gap have been labelled a ‘patch-up job’ by State MP James Lister.

Mr Lister said the $1.8 million works that have begun on pavement repairs and drainage works were a were not a ‘once and for all’ solution to the frequent problem road.

“I am aware of the long-planned works for some of the projects that Transport and Main Roads Minister Bailey refers to, but there has been no change of schedule to bring them forward, and in the case of The Gap and the Gore Highway, they are at best papering over the cracks,” Mr Lister said.

Years of periodic closures at Cunninghams Gap as a result of fire, safety issues and weather events have left Southern Downs transport and tourism businesses at a great loss.

Owner of Bestbrook Mountain Resort Ray Vincent said after the bushfires left the Gap closed for three weeks at the end of last year, he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It hasn’t stopped, the drought, the fires and now this pandemic, there’s only so much you can take,” he said.

“When the Gap’s closed no one wants to do the detour through Toowoomba or Ma Ma Creek, this road has determined my livelihood for 17 years.”

Mick Keddy, owner of Marvyale Crown Hotel said when the Gap was closed, sales were non-existent.

“It really hurt us, we’d love a long-term solution but that’s big money,” he said.

While there may be some delays with lane closures toward the bottom of the gap, works are expected to wind down shortly.

Mr Lister said he had hoped the state government would make a faster and more long term solution for the highway after he received numerous complaints how it affected his electorate.

“When Cunningham’s Gap closes, as it did twice for long periods last year, small businesses who depend on it suffer badly, and this hurts jobs and pain flows on through our local economy,” he said.

“Now is the time to be really getting stuck into these projects for the good of our local economy and jobs, spend the extra money now to do them well once and for all rather than patch-up jobs.”

But Minister Bailey said he had been working with the government to fast-track works during the pandemic to create jobs and take advantage of the quiet roads.

“We’re working with all levels of government and actively considering all options like fast-tracking projects, increasing investment, and focusing on projects with a higher jobs-to-dollar ratio,” he said.

Mr Vincent said ideally more attention to fire and weather proof the Cunningham Highway at the Gap would improve life dramatically.

“I’d have more people here and it would be running more smoothly,” he said.

“I feel sorry for transport businesses as well like Wickham Freight Lines and Fraser’s, those trips through there must kill them.”