CUP DAY: 5 classic Melbourne Cup moments

TEACHERS stop teaching and workers stop working - all over this great land, people stop what they're doing and watch.

The Melbourne Cup has long been known as 'the race that stops the nation' and is entrenched in the fabric of Australian culture, it's become a day of celebration and for many, a little flutter, with the hope of a big win.

Touring US author Mark Twain attended the great race in 1895 and had this to say:

"Nowhere in the world have I encountered a festival of people that has such a magnificent appeal to the whole nation. The Cup astonishes me”

It thrives, more than 100 years later, thanks to many great moments that have captured the attention and admiration of the nation.

Here's a few that stand above the crowd:

1: Phar Lap - 1930

MORE than ever, stuck in the depths of the Great Depression, Australians needed a hero and Phar Lap delivered, becoming near-immortal in the process.

Carrying a huge amount of weight, the four-year old started the race at 8/11 odds, the shortest-priced favourite ever for the Melbourne Cup.

He won easily and a nation lifted him on their backs, a beacon in dark times.

2: Makybe Diva - 2005

AFTER taking out the 2003 and 2004 Melbourne Cups, Makybe Diva had the weight of the racing world on her shoulders.

In these days leading up to the 2005 race, it wasn't even clear if she would run at all.

But she did, and boy did she run.

Settling near the back early on, she began moving through the field as the run for home began.

With 300m to go she took the lead and hung on for a monumental win.

The champion became a legend and trainer Lee Freedman said it all in his post-race interview.

"Go find the smallest child on this course and there will be the only person who will live long enough to see that again.”

3: Carbine - 1890

The story of Carbine is staggering.

Not only was he carrying a massive weight of 66kg, 24 kgs more than the second placed horse, he also broke the Cup record in a barnstoring win that stood the test of time.

It's a weight-carrying record that will never be broken - not only that but Carbine beat 39 other runners that day in a massive field, and won the Cup by three lengths.

This horse was so good it only failed to finish in the top three once in his 43 starts.

4: Kiwi - 1983

SITTING the last into the straight, the aptly-named horse from New Zealand with 1000 to 1 odds was doing as well as everybody thought it would.

However, the horse wasn't done - not by a long shot.

Over the final few hundred metres he put his foot down storming home from last place to win in a thrilling upset.

Years later, Kiwi's jocky Jimmy Cassidy said he'd have died happy even if he'd never won another race.

5: Media Puzzle - 2002

FEW people will forget an emotional Damien Oliver raising his head and hand to the skies after a very popular race win aboard Media Puzzle.

Only a week earlier, Oliver's brother Jason was killed in a race fall and few would have blamed him had he chosen to sit out the Cup.

He not only rode, he won and in a fitting tribute, wore his brother's riding breechs and caused scenes that meant so much, they were made into a feature film.

It didn't matter where the money was that day, the hearts of cup fan's everywhere were hoping for one thing - a Damien Oliver win.