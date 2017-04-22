Cuppa with the Councillors at Freestone

TEA TIME: Have a sip and a chat with the Southern Downs Councillors.

SIP on some tea and have a good old yarn with the Southern Downs councillors at next week's Cuppa with the Councillors.

Taking place at the Freestone Memorial Hall on Friday evening, Cuppa with the Councillors gives you the opportunity to discuss issues that matter to you.

"We want to hear from the community about what their thoughts are on things. The best way to do that is for them to literally come up and have a chat to us,” Councillor Neil Meiklejohn said.

Designed to be community-driven, the evening will focus on one-on-one discussions between councillors and residents.

Cr Meiklejohn believes the budget, proposed planning scheme amendments and pest management scheme will be amongst some of the topics raised.

With two more sessions planned in May and June, Cr Meiklejohn said the plan is to hold forums monthly with regular reviews.

"We want to make sure we adjust where necessary to get better engagement with the community,” he said.

The forum will run from 7pm-8.30pm.