Curtain to rise on Clifton's favourite annual event

Braxtyn Devereux, Bekka Fisher and Austin and Elisa Devereux from Cambooya having fun in sideshow alley at last year's Clifton Show.

CLIFTON Show promises to be a bucket list for families, with a plethora of quirky activities for children during the three-day event.

The town's 106th show will feature livestock judging and horse events, a championship dog show, trade displays, stalls, pavilion exhibits and a pet parade.

Clifton Show Society secretary Adele Saville said there would be plenty of entertainment for children to look forward to, with prizes up for grabs.

"We have the school competition the Battle of the Brains, a tug of war and a great contest to test their knowledge of the show displays," Mrs Saville said.

She said the events were aimed to engage children with interactive activities as an option to sideshow alley.

There's plenty of entertainment for adults too.

"On Friday we've got the cattle and lamb judging and sale, and the All Breeds Stud Heifer Show that night - all of them are well attended usually," MrsSaville said.

"On Saturday we'll have the stud sheep and cattle and angoras, as well as horse events and the return of the horse carriage events, which we had some years ago.

"And then Sunday we have our all breeds horse events."

For more go to www. cliftonshowsociety.com.