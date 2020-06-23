Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PIRATE: 14/08/2003 Generic picture of an angry shopper.
PIRATE: 14/08/2003 Generic picture of an angry shopper.
Crime

Customer’s angry demands lands big fine

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman who made a disruptive scene at a Townsville business yesterday has been fined after hurling abuse at staff members and blasting her car horn.

The 31-year-old woman became abusive towards staff members at a Black Hawk Blvd store about 1pm on Monday, demanding her money back over faulty equipment.

Her tirade continued, demanding she have priority over other customers in the same store.

In a final act of anger, she got in her car and held down the car horn before driving away.

Police were called and the woman was fined $400 for disorderly behaviour.

 

Originally published as Customer's angry demands lands big fine

crime queensland crime shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Snow surprise for border towns

        premium_icon WATCH: Snow surprise for border towns

        News JUST across the Southern Downs border, visitors delighted in early morning snowfall.

        Cheap degrees attract ‘cream of the crop’ to Warwick farming

        premium_icon Cheap degrees attract ‘cream of the crop’ to Warwick farming

        Rural Degree price cuts are good news for those hoping to break into farming.

        TAX TIPS: How coronavirus will affect your tax return

        premium_icon TAX TIPS: How coronavirus will affect your tax return

        Money Warwick accountants answer their most asked coronavirus-related questions this...

        Councils invest in change for public meetings

        premium_icon Councils invest in change for public meetings

        Council News Plans in the pipeline to increase communication and transparency across the...