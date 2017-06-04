Cutters coach happy with commitment despite BRL loss

Killarney Cutters centre Ian Brown is in top form this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jacob Hoffman won the players' player award as the Killarney Cutters went down 29-22 to Tenterfield in the Border Rugby League fixture at Tenterfield on Saturday.

The score was 12-all at halftime and 22-all with 10 minutes to go.

Tenterfield took the lead with a converted try with eight minutes to go and then Coedie Tandy landed a field goal for the home side right on the bell.

Killarney co-coach Ray Wagner said the game was even tougher than last week's draw with Inglewood.

"I was proud of how all the boys played,” he said.

"Coedie Tandy came off the bench for Tenterfield but had a major impact on the game. I doesn't matter what number he wears, Coedie has an impact.

"The Tenterfield forward pack was also pretty strong. We could easily have won as we bombed three tries and only landed one of our kicks.”

Other than the players' player winner, Wagner was not keen to individualise due to a fine team effort by the Cutters.

Centre Ian Brown scored two tries for Killarney with Peter Giffin, Jamie Watts and Hoffman scoring one try each. Jacob Polzin landed one goal.

Inglewood scored an easy win against Stanthorpe at Inglewood.

After the weekend games, Tenterfield lead the table on eight points from Inglewood on seven, Killarney five and Stanthorpe yet to record to competition score.

Killarney will play Stanthorpe on Saturday at Charlie Andrews Oval with Inglewood at home to Tenterfield.