Cyclist from Cairns pays to fly bike to Killarney ride

FUN RIDE: Adam Spencer, Ediz Kulan and Melissa Kulan from Cairns at the Killarney Wadde, Saddle and Pedal which attracted 180 participants.

A SCHOOLBOY from Cairns was one of the riders in the annual Killarney Waddle, Saddle and Pedal through Cambanoora Gorge on Sunday.

A trio from Cairns were part of the 180 participants who rode, walked or cycled a 12km up and back course.

Adam Spencer from Cairns walked, Ediz Kulan rode a horse and Melissa Kulan was on a bike.

Ediz rode a horse owned by his grandfather Rod Hammond, of Yangan, and reckons he will be back next year on the same horse.

"You don't get wet feet on a horse,” he said.

Ms Kulan paid an extra $90 to fly her bike as part of her air flight from Cairns.

"I carried the bike above the water across a few crossings,” she said.

"It was okay to get wet as the damper at the top was a true reward and then the hot dog for lunch.

"The weather at Killarney was a lot cooler than Cairns.”

While ride numbers were similar to last year, there were more cyclists this year.

There was less water in the 14 crossings of the Condamine River compared to last year.

Graham Lang from Massie walked the course alongside rider Mya Pitts and her horse Buddy.

Mr Lang said the water was only above his knees on one crossing during the event.