Cyclist hit by car outside the Horse and Jockey

LUCKY: Brisbane cyclist Ian Chant was hit by a car outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel today. Elyse Wurm

BRISBANE cyclist Ian Chant has suffered grazes to his knee and elbow after being hit by a car outside the Horse and Jockey this afternoon.

An ambulance rushed to the scene about 1pm, where Mr Chant had been struck by the vehicle as he was turning right onto Victoria St from Palmerin St.

Mr Chant, who is formally from Warwick, said he also had a bruise on his hip, but was otherwise feeling well.

"It was lucky it was wet, when it's dry it could be worse,” he said.

Ambulance officers cleaned Mr Chant's wounds but he did not need to be taken to hospital.

Mr Chant said the incident was an accident, as the other driver reportedly did not see him on the road.

"I've come across a lot of aggressive drivers in my time but it was clearly an accident,” he said.

Mr Chant rode from Toowoomba to Warwick this morning and was due to make the return ride tomorrow.