Weather warning for Darling Downs due to Cyclone Debbie

UPDATE: Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are threatening an area more than 1300km wide across Queensland, including the Darling Downs.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for people in Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The system is slowly extending southwards.

At 11am EST Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland central Queensland about 130 kilometres west-northwest of Moranbah.

The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking south-eastwards during Thursday.

A rain depression left in the wake of Cyclone Debbie will bring falls to Toowoomba.

IMPACTS

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts today.

The heaviest rainfall is occurring over the areas between inland from Mackay.

A separate severe thunderstorm warning is current for heavy rainfall for areas over the Central Coast district.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250mm are expected, with significantly higher totals possible locally.

The warning area covers large swaths of Queensland.

This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding. Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

The focus for heavy rain will then shift south and extend into the south-eastern quarter of the state during Thursday, with further daily rainfall totals in excess of 200mm possible.

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE UPDATES FOR THE LATEST NEWS

This rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week, and a flood watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

What to do

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Latest forecast

The bureau has downgraded the rainfall expected for Toowoomba tomorrow.

It now predicts between 70mm and 120mm will fall in Toowoomba.

There is a very high (95%) chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Heavy falls are possible and winds will blow easterly 15 to 25 km/h tending south-easterly 25 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon.

EARLIER: Forecasters are warning ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie is moving south faster than previously thought and will bring a heavy downpour to Toowoomba.

Revised forecasts now show up to 150mm of rain is possible in Toowoomba tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a very high chance of rain and possible thunderstorms on the Heritage Bank Toowoomba Royal Show public holiday.

Forecaster Adam Blazak said the remnants of Cyclone Debbie would be in the south-east by Thursday and pushing off the coast by early Friday.

He said residents in the Darling Downs region should expect to see an intensification of rainfall and strong winds.

A change in winds on Friday to the south will give residents their first real taste of autumn, with temperatures expected to cool.

Today the bureau is forecasting a 70% chance of showers, most likely during the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of a thunderstorm.

The mercury will peak at 26 degrees today.