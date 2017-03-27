Cyclone Debbie will push rain our way

Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.

WITH Tropical Cyclone Debbie wreaking havoc on weather patterns in the northern regions of the Queensland coast, our region is set to see some residual effects of the storm as the week goes on.

Temperatures will decrease and the chance of rain, including possible heavy showers, will set the tone for the latter part of this week.

Tomorrow's temperature is forecast to reach 30 degrees and, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, will be a fine and sunny autumn day.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the size of the weather pattern threatening North Queensland would send a change in the weather south by the end of the week.

"The next few days should be fine and sunny, glorious weather really," he said.

"Before things start to change considerably by Thursday.

"Wednesday will get to 28 degrees but you will start to notice cloudy conditions creeping in."

Mr Narramore said from Thursday the region would see increasing rain chances.

"Thursday will be cloudy as the system moves south and most of southern Queensland will see increasing cloud and showers, tending to rain on both Thursday and Friday," he said.

"It is a little bit hard to say exactly at this point in time, but you may see falls of up to 50-100mm over the period, lasting into the weekend.

"You will also experience some temperature drops to around the mid to low 20s.

"So make the most of the sunny days, because it will be cloudy and wet come the end of the week."

The top on Thursday will be 25, Friday is set to reach 23 degrees, 22 on Saturday and 24 degrees on Sunday.

Each of these days has a 60% chance of rain.