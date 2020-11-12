D-Day for LNP leadership as Labor claim razor-thin wins

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has unveiled her new-look frontbench as she made the trip to Government House to officially assume her place in history as a third-term Premier.

The trip came as Labor claimed victory over the LNP in the razor-thin races in Nicklin and Bundaberg on Wednesday night in a feat that would deliver them 52 seats in the 93-seat parliament.

But the moves sparked a call for a recount in both seats by the LNP, whose party room will on Thursday meet to elect David Crisafulli as their new leader, and see a four-corner fight for deputy between Steve Minnikin, David Janetzki, Dale Last and Christian Rowan.

The Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey receiving Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk following the 31 October election.

Revealing her priorities as she works to guide Queensland's economic recovery through the COVID pandemic, Ms Palaszczuk announced a new hydrogen portfolio as she vows to invest in the lucrative energy source over the next four years.

Mick de Brenni will be tasked with the job, which Labor hopes will see the industry thrive like the LNG industry did under the Beattie and Bligh governments.

The Premier, who will keep trade in her frontbench shake-up, also named a new Water Minister in Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher as a recognition of that valuable resource.

The Cabinet announcement followed Ms Palaszczuk attending Government House to meet with Governor Paul de Jersey and inform him that she had the numbers required to form government.

Mick de Brenni takes on the new hydrogen portfolio. Photo: Steve Pohlner

It followed flurry of activity from the Electoral Commission of Queensland yesterday as they officially declared seats into the evening.

It's understood just 30 votes put Labor ahead in Bundaberg and Nicklin was also close, while the LNP retained Currumbin.

The surprise results would see the Palaszczuk Government hold the most seats since the Beattie Government held 59 seats in 2007.

Meanwhile, Grace Grace looks likely to ascend to the government's powerful Cabinet Budget Review Committee alongside the Premier, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Treasurer Cameron Dick as the fourth most senior member of government following Kate Jones's retirement.

She retains her education and industrial relations portfolios, but adds racing.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey will add Cross River Rail to his responsibilities.

And in a major promotion for Shannon Fentiman, the employment lawyer becomes the new Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, also adding Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence to her duties.

New Environment, Great Barrier Reef, science and Youth Affairs Minister Meaghan Scanlon. Pic Annette Dew

Other notable changes include Stirling Hinchliffe, whose former local government responsibilities went to the deputy premier, and is now the Tourism, Industry Development and Sport Minister.

Mark Furner adds rural communities to his agriculture and fisheries responsibilities.

The Townsville-based Scott Stewart will be Resources Minister and his fellow newly appointed colleague Leanne Linard has been given child safety responsibilities, but the title has been changed to Minister for Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs.

Originally published as D-Day for LNP leadership as Labor claim razor-thin wins