D-Day looms for BRL

THE future of the region's premier rugby league competition looks bleak with the real possibility the Border Rugby League could fold.

The Stanthorpe Gremlins, Killarney Cutters and Inglewood Roosters have all had a crack at forming new committees going forward - and all have failed.

There's also murmurs south of the border which suggest the Tenterfield Tigers could be inching closer to a return to the Group 19 (in NSW), with the competition looking at introducing a new second division tier.

Tigers president Brendan Minns said the newly formed competition "makes a lot of sense” and would be "very appealing” for the club though no decision has been cemented.

BRL chairman Norm Crisp said the league was in "dire straits”.

"If any of those clubs can't form an executive committee, then the BRL goes back to three clubs and that isn't viable. That would be the end of the league,” Crisp said.

It could mean trying to persuade players to join the second division competition in Toowoomba.

"Well that's the only option if it does fall over.

"Hopefully the three clubs concerned can get people interested to put their hand up and get 2018 going.

"I think all clubs have enough players, it's just the lack of volunteers to take on executive positions.”

The BRL annual general meeting has been postponed for a couple weeks until Sunday, November 26.

"We've put it back two weeks, giving the clubs more time to get organised... 'cause that will be D-Day.

"If any of them aren't ready to rock and roll by that date then, I think at that AGM, it'll be a matter of shutting the books and saying thanks everybody, goodbye.

"The fear is if the BRL folds that it's never, ever going to be, in my opinion, an easy job to get it started again down the track.

"We just want each town to get ex-players, supporters, just to put their hand up for a year to keep rugby league going in the district.

"Senior league stops and then there's nothing for the junior kids to play in. It's a sad situation.

"It's dire straits... the next two weeks we'll see if Border Rugby League and rugby league in general survives in this corner of the world,” Crisp said.