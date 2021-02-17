Menu
Crime

Dad admits shooting daughter, son-in-law

by Caroline Schelle
17th Feb 2021 9:20 AM

 

An unemployed dad has admitted gunning down his own daughter and her new husband outside their Melbourne home.

Osman Shaptafaj pleaded guilty to two charges of murder in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old admitted fatally shooting his daughter Lindita and her husband Veton Musai on December 31, 2019.

"I plead guilty," Shaptafaj said during the brief hearing.

Yarraville shooting victims Lindita and Veton Musai were gunned down outside their home.
Ms Musai died at the scene and her husband died in hospital the next day.

The newlyweds were shot as they entered their Yarraville home, in the city's inner west, after returning from a holiday celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

It comes after the Shaptafaj dropped his lawyers last week in a surprise move.

His new lawyer Sandra Gaunt said she was happy for the pre-sentence hearing to go ahead as planned.

The unemployed man from Altona will next face court in May.

lindita musai murder osman shaptafaj shooting veton musai

