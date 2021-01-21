Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

IN COURT: The Warwick 23yo told police his friend must have left marijuana in his house while he was on the toilet. Picture: iStock

IN COURT: The Warwick 23yo told police his friend must have left marijuana in his house while he was on the toilet. Picture: iStock

A WARWICK father who was busted with marijuana and multiple drug utensils in his home tried to blame his friends and even his young children for their presence.

Warwick police raided Brendon Clay Giffin’s home on August 7, where they found a small amount of marijuana, a bong, scales, and a glass pipe.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 23-year-old claimed the purse containing the glass pipe belonged to his baby daughter and had been lost several weeks earlier.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Giffin also told police he believed his friend hid the drugs in a drawer while he was in the toilet and his partner was asleep.

Sgt Wiggan added the father had several previous drug convictions dating back to 2013, and was “noncompliant” with his last probation order.

Giffin was then caught driving without a licence on four separate occasions between May 27 and July 20 last year.

The court heard the Warwick man denied being behind the wheel on one occasion, until police officers found CCTV footage at a Killarney petrol station to prove it.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client “had absolutely no excuses for (his) quite appalling behaviour”.

Ms Hine added the father was determined to permanently change his ways for the sake of his children, now aged three and one.

Giffin pleaded guilty to four counts of unlicensed driving and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing an item connected to an offence.

He was placed on 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for six months.