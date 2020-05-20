Dad ‘does it for the kids’, commits to care for Warwick club

COMMITTED TO THE FIELDS: Steve Lamb devotes up to five hours per week maintaining the lawns for Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League, despite the fact there is no footy.

COMMITTED TO THE FIELDS: Steve Lamb devotes up to five hours per week maintaining the lawns for Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League, despite the fact there is no footy.

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Steve Lamb’s daughter started playing rugby league for Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League last year, he didn’t know what he had gotten himself into.

Within a matter of weeks, he was “roped” into maintaining the clubs two fields, a responsibility he has since come to love.

“I enjoy doing it; you do it for the kids and the club,” he said.

“It gives you a bit of piece and quiet down there when you’re alone.

“And it is satisfying when you drive past and see the green grass.”

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Lamb, who is continually looking to improve the quality of the fields for junior athletes.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge for me because the back field down there was neglected for a few years,” he said.

“And it’s just been a bit of a challenge to try and clean it up and make it better for the kids.

“I’ve got the fields aerated and have a fertiliser program on them to thicken the grass up because the thicker the grass the better it is for the kids.”

Lamb is one of countless volunteers at sporting clubs across the Southern Downs, who devotes their spare time to maintaining and improving facilities.

“Without volunteers the clubs are nothing,” Lamb said.

“You’ve got to have a good band of people there to keep the clubs going; if you haven’t got a good band of volunteers, you haven’t got a good club.”

Eastern Suburbs president Mel Nowlan was grateful for the work of all of the club’s volunteers, particularly while football remains off the field.

“Just having two different footy team’s side-by-side and still being able to man a full team for every age group shows the passion,” she said.

“And the way the clubs are run is definitely due to our close-knit community that cares about their kids and care about their sports.”

While a date is yet to be confirmed for the return of junior rugby league across the Downs, Lamb said he will stay committed to maintaining the quality of the fields.

“I was mowing it every second day back in summer when we had the rain,” he said.

“You can’t let the grass get too long because you have the problem then with all of the clippings.

“When she grows you have to be on it, so I’d say I’m down there probably four to five hours per week.

“It’s just good to give something back to the club and the community.”