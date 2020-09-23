Dad fronts court over ‘menacing’ reply to revealing letter

YOU’VE GOT MAIL: The Warwick dad lashed out after he and his fiancee received a “poisoned pen” letter. Picture: Instabay

YOU’VE GOT MAIL: The Warwick dad lashed out after he and his fiancee received a “poisoned pen” letter. Picture: Instabay

A WARWICK dad has faced court for threatening a man he believed exposed intimate details of previous relationships to his current partner.

Andrew Galloway’s then-fiancee received a letter in March, which contained personal information about Galloway’s ex-wife and children, as well as many of his past relationships.

The letter caused the breakdown of the relationship between Galloway and his fiancee, and he said it made him feel unsafe to the point he changed his daily routines.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 43-year-old retaliated by sending “menacing” messages to the other man over Facebook.

He told the man he would go to his house if he didn’t disclose how he found the information in the letter.

The court heard Galloway also found a profile on gay dating site Grindr, which he claimed was set up by the same man.

The man initially denied writing the letter, though later confessed to Galloway’s fiancee when she confronted him, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client felt justified at the time, though was now remorseful and could see in hindsight he should have reported the “poisoned pen” letter to the police.

Mrs Hine added the situation destroyed his relationship, as Galloway’s former fiancee “felt disrespected and lost trust” after reading the letter.

Magistrate Julian Noud labelled the father’s conduct as “appalling” but acknowledged his strong work ethic and contributions to the community.

Galloway pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass, or cause offence.

He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.