Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

A MUM and wife-to-be was left reeling when her partner was arrested just days before their wedding.

With the dad of four suddenly behind bars, the nuptials were called off, with his secret life as a drug dealer and ice user played out in court this week.

Appearing for sentence in Ipswich District Court, Kevin Barry Guest, 33, pleaded guilty to trafficking dangerous drugs; nine counts of supplying methylamphetamine; possession of a mobile phone used in trafficking of a dangerous drug; and possession of property used in a drug offence.

The court heard one of the Brassall man's illicit deals involved $31,000 worth of cannabis.

Crown legal officer Courtney Brown said the offending occurred after Guest was charged with possession of two pounds of wholesale cannabis.

That matter had since been finalised by a court.

The Crown prosecution case for methylamphetamine supply charges involved 1.75 grams.

Ms Brown said the trafficking charge included the supply of 10 pounds of cannabis in a $31,000 deal.

When detectives raided his home, a half-pound of cannabis was located.

"His trafficking was of a commercial nature to support a drug addiction," she said.

"He told customers he did not smoke cannabis. The submission (by defence) is it was to support his methylamphetamine use.

"There is a need for personal deterrence. Given his disregard for the probation order for offences of a like nature."

Defence barrister Scott Lynch said Guest said he concealed his drug use from his partner and their four children.

"There was never any trading at their house. They planned to be married on the Saturday after his arrest," Mr Lynch said.

"Unfortunately he was remanded in custody. After 24 days he got bail.

"It was an utter surprise to his wife. He had a drug problem since 2012."

Mr Lynch outlined the considerable effort Guest had been making with rehabilitation and drug counselling.

His extended family had given him a lot of support and he and his partner had since married.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Guest trafficked cannabis for nine months, had 11 customers and made 45 supplies that ranged from one gram up to large wholesale quantities.

Judge Lynch said Guest dealt the drug ice eight times, including seven instances to a friend.

Guest was sentenced to a 3 ½ year jail term for trafficking, with lesser penalties for the other charges.

He will be eligible to begin his application for parole in May 2021.