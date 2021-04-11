Dad-of-four’s final wish before cancer claims his life

RJ, pictured with his kids, just wants to take them on a great road trip while he still has time.

For Richard Duncan, affectionately known as RJ, every moment he can spend with his family is precious.

The Maryborough dad of four was recently given the diagnosis no one wants to hear - that he was dying from cancer.

Mum Sue Campbell, who lives in Bundaberg, said doctors described RJ's condition as a "ticking time bomb".

"It's really rough for all of us," she said.

Richard Duncan has faced his terminal cancer diagnosis with bravery.

"He found out it was colon cancer and we didn't have a lot of time to accept that before we found out it spread to his liver."

It was then the family was told the diagnosis was terminal.

It's why the 39-year-old dad wants to take his children - Anton, 12, Destanee, 11, Tyrel, 9 and Zander, 5, on one last road trip.

In fact, quality time with his children and wife Denise is so important to the hardworking family man that he has dropped some of his chemotherapy treatment to be able to feel a little better with his remaining time with the family.

Bundaberg woman Sue Campbell with her children.

It's a trade-off that will shorten the little time he has left.

"He told me he's accepted that he's going to die, but the hardest thing is all the things he's going to miss out on with the kids, like all the first things," Ms Campbell said.

"He hasn't asked anyone for anything, he's very proud and he's been a worker all his life since he was 14."

On top of the pain of his cancer, RJ is now also suffering horrific pain as his spinal joints deteriorate, revealing his nerve endings.

RJ plans on buying a video camera to take along on his final adventure with his family.

RJ's diagnosis came as a shock to loved ones.

"It'll be the first and last trip they'll be able to do," Ms Campbell said.

"He was sick when he was a little baby, and this is one fight I can't help him with.

"You never think it's going to happen to you."

Nothing has ever been too much trouble for RJ when it's come to being there for his siblings, some of whom live in Bundaberg.

RJ said he does his best to stay positive for his children.

To donate to the family's fundraiser, head to: https://gofund.me/5ad80844.