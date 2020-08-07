Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Caboolture magistrate has heard how the child of a man in a rage towards his partner had to calm their father down.
A Caboolture magistrate has heard how the child of a man in a rage towards his partner had to calm their father down.
Crime

'Dad, please calm down’: Child deals with vicious rage

by Kara Sonter
7th Aug 2020 7:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who so viciously berated his partner and threated to kill her had to be calmed down by his own child, a court has heard.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard the man launched a tirade of abuse at the woman including calling her "a f*cking mutt" and a "dog".

Magistrate James Blanch heard the father, who appeared via video link from custody, told the woman "I'm going to kill you".

"You've painted me into a corner," Magistrate Blanch said.

"Calling the aggrieved a dog at least four or five times... you were out of control," he said.

"Your own child had to say 'dad, please, calm down.

"You're a bully and a coward."

The court heard the man had a long history of domestic violence offences, including being sentenced to jail for a domestic violence order breach in September last year.

The court heard he also struck a man in the head after a disagreement, leading to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and the assault occasioning bodily harm of the man he was sentenced to six months jail on each count, to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay $500 compensation to the man.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Dad, please calm down': Child left to calm vicious rage

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Premium Content Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Crime Warwick court hears man threatened to kill another man if he didn’t drop charges against his friend.

        ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        Premium Content ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        News Heavy end lamb sales slump by $50 this fortnight as abattoir closures hit home.

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and...

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to...