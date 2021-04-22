Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

A man has claimed it was pure “frustration” that drove him to violently throw a kitchen item at his 10-year-old daughter, leaving her with a head wound that required hospital treatment.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the Southern Downs man was woken up by his children yelling in the kitchen shortly after getting in from a night shift at about 8am on September 10, 2020.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the father, who cannot be named, started “yelling angrily” at his daughter to do the dishes, before picking up a plastic cup and throwing it at her.

“(The cup) hit her head just below her hairline, causing her to bleed … it was a 2cm laceration, Your Honour, that had to be glued back together by hospital staff,” Sergeant de Lissa said.

Police also raided the 28-year-old’s home several months earlier on April 29, where they uncovered 2g marijuana, 42 of the plant’s seeds, and a number of drug utensils including grinders and pipes.

The man participated in a police interview after the search, in which he admitted to sourcing small amounts of marijuana worth about $25 for his and his partner’s use between January and September, 2020.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said her client knew he “(lost) his cool unreasonably”, but never intended to hit his daughter and would send her a letter of apology following the court proceedings.

The lawyer added the man had used marijuana since he was 13 years old, and struggled with mental health concerns including schizophrenia, depression, PTSD, and bipolar.

“He doesn’t instruct he was under the influence that particular day … but (marijuana) was normalised in his house and he and his partner smoked it together,” she said.



Ms Acreman also contended the man had already suffered serious personal consequences after assaulting his daughter, including losing his job and house shortly after his partner of 16 years moved out with their children.

“He welcomes the opportunity to engage in any kind of parenting programs that may be available … and it’s a goal with continued support to refrain from substance abuse,” she said.

The man was supported by his mother in the courtroom, with whom he now lives and cares for part-time.

He was placed on 18 months’ probation by magistrate Julian Noud, who denounced the man for exposing his own children to violence at a vulnerable age.

“All parents are challenged from time to time with boisterous children, but to react the way you have is shameful,” Mr Noud said.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

