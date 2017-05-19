Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

DADS are working too much and it is having a profound impact on their kids' mental health and happiness.

A new study of 3000 Aussie dads has found they are working longer hours - an average of 44-hours a week, with 21.5 per cent working greater than 55-hours a week.

Fathers are spending less and less time with their children and their kids are feeling it.

More than half of dads reported missing family events because of work and a fifth described their family time more pressured and less fun due to their jobs.

More than 40 per cent of dads worked nights and weekends to support their families.

Read more at Courier-Mail