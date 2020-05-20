Daily temperatures to drop dramatically on Southern Downs

SEASONS CHANGE: If you’re quick you can still catch a glimpse of the autumnal colour in Tannymorel. Picture: Bianca Hrovat.

WINTER weather has arrived on the Southern Downs, where daily highs are predicted to be well below the May average this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a thick band of cloud is sweeping across the state, expected to bring widespread rainfall on Thursday.

Between 10 and 20mm of rain is predicted, with a chance of isolated falls above 30mm, according to meteorologist Shane Kennedy.

A trough will move in behind the rain, bringing chilly south-easterly winds.

Daily highs are expected to plummet over the weekend, with a top of just 16C predicted for Saturday, 5 degrees below average.

The sharp drop may cause concern for sheep graziers Thursday night, Mr Kennedy said.

Night time temperatures, however, aren’t predicted to drop below 5C on the Downs, due to prolonged cloud cover.

There may be isolated showers over the weekend, but they are unlikely to produce more than 1mm.

It appears as though the days will warm slightly next week, with up to 20C predicted and the possibility of further, scattered rain.