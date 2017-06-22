Dais dinner fundraiser

FUNDRAISER: A dinner is being held next month to raise funds for proposed new addition to Leslie Park.

A DELICIOUS meal for a good cause will be held next month to raise funds for the memorial dais and wall proposed to be placed in Leslie Park.

Guest speaker Shane Webcke is lined up to address diners and will be talking about his sporting history and family connections to service.

Mr Webcke's father, Myron "Tom” Webcke, served in the Australian Navy during the Vietnam war and arrangements have recently been made to obtain service medals.

The dinner will include two courses, entertainment, an auction and raffle.

"We've got 200 tickets to sell and they are selling fast,” Warwick Community Development Anzac Memorial Committee chairman Johnno Felton said.

Tickets can be purchased from the Warwick Daily News, Free Times and Warwick RSL Memorial Club or phone Johnno on 0467612342.