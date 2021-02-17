Family grieving the tragic loss of baby boy Hunter

REST IN PEACE HUNTER: Aaron Morrish and Kayla Moore are mourning the loss of their eight day old baby boy Hunter who sadly passed away on February 13. Picture: Contributed

A Dalby family of five has had their lives turned upside down after the tragic death of their infant son Hunter, passing away just eight days into this world.

Born Hunter Zayne Morrish on February 5 to Kayla Moore and Aaron Morrish at Toowoomba Hospital, the child appeared healthy until a sharp decline occurred on February 8.

After returning to Dalby, little Hunter began to suffer severe jaundice, and was quickly flown to the Mater Hospital in Brisbane for a blood transfusion.

Hunter's heart rate began to bounce, causing him to suffer from seizures, kidney problems, and multiple organ failure over the following days.

The infant had an MRI on February 12, and his parents were told that if he pulled through, he would suffer from severe cerebral palsy and would not be able to walk, talk, eat by himself, and have possible deafness.

Hunter tragically passed away on February 13, with Ms Moore returning to Dalby this week "heartbroken" without her baby boy.

"There are no words I can use to explain how heartbroken we are," Ms Moore said.

"His father and myself, and even the rest of the family have been doing it tough, [with] our Hunter holding a place in so many people's hearts over the past week.

"He was only four days into life when he began this sickness.

"He didn't deserve any of this."

A GoFundMe page created by a family friend has been circulating Facebook to help financially support the family while they take time away from work to grieve, and to raise funds for Hunter's funeral.

Ms Moore wrote on the fundraising page that the attending doctors hadn't seen a baby with a level of jaundice that high in their careers.

She is now in the process of planning the funeral, saying that "never in a million years" did she think she would be returning home without him.

"Everything is just so hard right now … [I] just want my baby back, he was so perfect," she said.

"I miss him so much."

To donate to Hunter's campaign, please head here.

