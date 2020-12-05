Dam facilities drying up appeal of popular tourist spot

MORE UPGRADES: Leslie Dam users are petitioning for updates for toilet facilities.

LESLIE Dam is one of Warwick’s most valued assets but boating enthusiasts fear outdated facilities could be drying up its appeal.

A new petition, supported by councillor Andrew Gale, is calling for more toilet blocks around the day use area.

Cr Gale said the facilities, built in the 70s and 80s, were intended to suit a dated demographic of dam visitors.

“People tell me there used to be hundreds of people picnicking on the Sandy Creek area of Leslie Dam, and the majority of those existing facilities are from then.” he said.

“Times have moved on. 40 years later there’s so many more people with boats in the recreational area and there’s no facilities within safe walking access.”

Cr Gale said the offering should reflect its value to the region.

“There’s literally people within hundreds of kilometres north and west who come here, it’s a real jewel in our assets for tourism, but there’s a bit of a gap that needs to be filled,” he said.

Following successful council funding for new bins for the area, Cr Gale said he would like to see more issues brought forward in budget discussions.

“I’ve been to dams in Crows Nest, Cunnamulla, and Coolmunda and the facilities for day use are well above the standard we have here,” he said.

“This is something I’ve been fighting for 15 years. One day, I would like to see picnic tables and barbecues above the high-water mark, as well.”

