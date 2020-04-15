DAM PROGRESS: Premier signs off on funding advance

Vic Pennisi, Southern Downs mayor, Minister for Drought and Water Resources David Littleproud, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg with Brent Finlay, independent Chair of the Emu Swamp Dam Committee and State MP James Lister at the site of the proposed dam.

EMU Swamp Dam is another step closer to reality following a positive announcement from the State Government.

The paperwork's done and $6 million in State Government funds will now flow for Emu Swamp Dam and the Granite Belt.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning signed off on a special advance following a request from proponent Granite Belt Water.

The Premier approved transfer of $6 million for early pre-construction activities for the proposed dam and the 700 jobs it may offer.

"Emu Swamp Dam could provide up to 3900 megalitres of water every year to local farmers," the Premier said.

"That means jobs in Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt."

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the advance on the $13.6 million allowed Granite Belt Water the cash flow to determine if Emu Swamp Dam stacks up.

"The funds will allow Granite Belt Water to negotiate water sales contracts and finalise pre-construction including its design, technical review and construction tenders," the Minister said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Stanthorpe.

Granite Belt Water Chairman Dan Hunt said he was excited to see the critical water infrastructure project take a big step towards becoming reality.

"Increasing water security has never been more important to the Granite Belt," he said.

"The Granite Belt Irrigation Project will deliver this increased water security and in doing so will bring economic and social benefits to the entire community, including urban water security for Stanthorpe.

"It will underpin agriculture in our nationally significant food production region, creating 700 long-term jobs and increasing the Granite Belt's gross agricultural production by $68 million per year.

"This is wonderful news for our community."

Dr Lynham said that while the region had seen some rain it did not negate the need to investigate new water supplies.

"The Granite Belt region is not only a vital food bowl, wine producer and holiday region - it is a community," he said.

"As we look towards our post-COVID-19 recovery, is it vital we do everything we can to help our regional communities and secure their economies."

Granite Belt Water proposes an $84 million dam on the Severn River south of Stanthorpe and aims to break ground this year.