Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

by Frank Chung
9th Mar 2021 7:57 AM

 

Daniel Andrews has reportedly been hospitalised after a serious fall.

The ABC reported on Tuesday morning that the Victorian Premier had gone to hospital after falling over while getting ready for work.

Mr Andrews is not believed to have head injuries, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

His office has provided no further details.

The ABC reported his office described the fall as "concerning".

The Premier will not attend an Indigenous Affairs press conference scheduled for this morning, 3AW reported.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will hold a press conference at 9.30am.

Mr Andrews had been on leave for several days and was returning to work today.

 

More to come

Originally published as Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

More Stories

Show More
accident dan andrews daniel andrews editors picks victoria victoria premier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic end: Little girl’s body found in dam

        Premium Content Tragic end: Little girl’s body found in dam

        News The search for a toddler missing on the Darling Downs has ended in tragedy overnight, with the little girl’s body found in a dam.

        New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Premium Content New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Travel Queensland government offers more cash incentives for visitors to Great Barrier...

        Warwick entrepreneur breaks boundaries, inspires others

        Premium Content Warwick entrepreneur breaks boundaries, inspires others

        News INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: She turned heartbreak into success and now she’ss paving...