29°
News

Dance the night away at Freestone

GRAB YOUR PARTNER: Tony McVeigh and Kirstin Payne are ready for a great night at the Freestone 50/50 Dance.
GRAB YOUR PARTNER: Tony McVeigh and Kirstin Payne are ready for a great night at the Freestone 50/50 Dance. Contributed
Jonno Colfs
by

IN A nod to the ever- popular rural community hall dances of bygone days, the Freestone Hall Committee is inviting everyone to come and kick up their heels tomorrow as they host a night to remember.

Hall president John Payne said the community had pulled together to put on one of the most lively 50/50 dances the area has seen.

"It's been a while, the last dance at the hall was in 2011,” Mr Payne said.

"With a bar, prizes, light supper, and entertainment through the night on offer, residents far and wide are already dusting off their dance shoes and getting ready to boogie.”

Mr Payne said the Freestone Memorial Hall 50/50 dance would have all the ingredients needed for a brilliant night out.

"Country dances aren't just about who does the best shimmy, it's also about connecting with your neighbours,” he said.

The evening will kick off tomorrow from 6.30pm at Freestone Memorial Hall, Freestone Rd, Freestone.

The dance starts at 7.15pm. Cost is $15 and tickets will be available at the door but presale and reservations available at Country Smiles Denture Clinic and Warwick Sand and Gravel Supplies.

Entertainment for the evening will be by Dianne Mead and DJ Vince and dance clubs are welcome to bring their own CDs.

Warwick Daily News
Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business?

Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business?

SMALL businesses are no longer Queensland’s leading employers as mum and dad operations increasingly lose out to big players.

Why the NDIS should matter to all Warwick locals

Michelle Jensen with her son Hugh. Hugh is one of only 600 people in the world with a disorder that causes swallowing, hearing and development delays. Hugh and his family are on the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Hugh's life depends on the NDIS

Gliders to swallow landing fee

FEE STAYS: Appeals to reduce landing fees for gliders at Warwick Aerodrome have been rejected.

Appeals to reduce costs at Warwick aerodrome rejected by the council

Man blames addiction for crime spree

GUILTY: A man yesterday pleaded guilty to 22 charges related to a rural crime spree.

Southern Downs thief steals 100K worth of property

Local Partners