Dance the night away at Freestone

GRAB YOUR PARTNER: Tony McVeigh and Kirstin Payne are ready for a great night at the Freestone 50/50 Dance. Contributed

IN A nod to the ever- popular rural community hall dances of bygone days, the Freestone Hall Committee is inviting everyone to come and kick up their heels tomorrow as they host a night to remember.

Hall president John Payne said the community had pulled together to put on one of the most lively 50/50 dances the area has seen.

"It's been a while, the last dance at the hall was in 2011,” Mr Payne said.

"With a bar, prizes, light supper, and entertainment through the night on offer, residents far and wide are already dusting off their dance shoes and getting ready to boogie.”

Mr Payne said the Freestone Memorial Hall 50/50 dance would have all the ingredients needed for a brilliant night out.

"Country dances aren't just about who does the best shimmy, it's also about connecting with your neighbours,” he said.

The evening will kick off tomorrow from 6.30pm at Freestone Memorial Hall, Freestone Rd, Freestone.

The dance starts at 7.15pm. Cost is $15 and tickets will be available at the door but presale and reservations available at Country Smiles Denture Clinic and Warwick Sand and Gravel Supplies.

Entertainment for the evening will be by Dianne Mead and DJ Vince and dance clubs are welcome to bring their own CDs.