Dancers bringing A-game to Highland meet

AFTER almost six months of waiting, the Inverness Highland Dance Studio competition and titles, are ready to go in Warwick this weekend.

Originally scheduled for April, the event had to be postponed due to Cyclone Debbie and participants not being able to get into Warwick.

The postponement hasn't deterred dancers from getting involved however.

This weekend's event has attracted many participants, with more than 120 entries received including those from across the state and New South Wales.

Studio principal Marlene McBean said it was a special event for Warwick.

"There will be a live piper playing most of our music, with dancers from four years old through to over 40,” Ms McBean said.

"It's the ninth biennial staging in Warwick, which makes it extra special to have here. It's a big opportunity for all of our local dancers.

"They get the chance to dance locally without the added expense involved with travelling.

"It's a goal and something they work towards, so it's great they have a chance to perform in front of their family and friends.”

WHEN:

Sunday from 8.30am

WHERE:

SOTE auditorium, 2 Freestone Rd

COST:

$5 Adults, children free